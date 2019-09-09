Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House before departing for Camp David in December 2017. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Critics slam Donald Trump after ‘secret’ peace talks cancelled, saying ‘no Taliban member should set foot in Camp David’

  • Pompeo defends president’s now-scuttled plan to invite insurgent group’s leaders to site where US leaders planned response to 9/11
  • Talks would have taken place just ahead of 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that prompted US invasion of Afghanistan
Topic |   Afghanistan
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:54am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House before departing for Camp David in December 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump cancelled a previously-undisclosed summit at Camp David, the US president’s retreat. Photo: White House
United States & Canada

Donald Trump calls off secret peace summit with Taliban and Afghan president at Camp David

  • The abrupt disclosure appeared to deal a significant blow to the ongoing peace talks between the United States and the Taliban
  • Taliban on Sunday responded by saying the decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:25pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump cancelled a previously-undisclosed summit at Camp David, the US president’s retreat. Photo: White House
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.