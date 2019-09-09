US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump denies anything improper about US government and military use of hotels that he owns
- The president took to Twitter to distance himself from recent controversies surrounding official use of properties that his family owns
- Vice-President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump hotel in Ireland recently and the crew of a US military plane also used a Trump golf resort in Scotland
The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort ... and may invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin
- US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
- Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
