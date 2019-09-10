Channels

US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US extracted top spy in Russia due to safety concerns under Donald Trump, report says

  • Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
  • Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
Topic |   Espionage
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:28am, 10 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Paul Whelan (C) arrives to attend his hearing at a court in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Ex-US Marine jailed in Russia on espionage charges says guards injured him

  • Paul Whelan did not say what type of injury he suffered, but his lawyer said guards made him carry heavy belongings to another cell, exacerbating a hernia
  • He was arrested in December after allegedly receiving state secrets
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:49pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Paul Whelan (C) arrives to attend his hearing at a court in Moscow. Photo: AFP
