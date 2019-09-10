US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US extracted top spy in Russia due to safety concerns under Donald Trump, report says
- Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
- Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
Topic | Espionage
US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Paul Whelan (C) arrives to attend his hearing at a court in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Ex-US Marine jailed in Russia on espionage charges says guards injured him
- Paul Whelan did not say what type of injury he suffered, but his lawyer said guards made him carry heavy belongings to another cell, exacerbating a hernia
- He was arrested in December after allegedly receiving state secrets
Topic | Russia
Paul Whelan (C) arrives to attend his hearing at a court in Moscow. Photo: AFP