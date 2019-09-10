Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US likely to ramp up operations against Taliban as Donald Trump says Afghanistan peace talks are ‘dead’
- General says military will pursue ‘whatever targets are available, whatever targets can be lawfully and ethically struck’
- US president still considering pulling troops from Afghanistan, saying ‘we’d like to get out but we’ll get out at the right time’
Topic | Afghanistan
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump spent Sunday at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump journeyed to the club outside Washington both days this weekend and was there Sunday after cancelling a proposed meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David. Photo: AP
Was the Taliban coming to Camp David for secret meeting, as Donald Trump claimed?
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defends president’s now-scuttled plan as Donald Trump plays golf
- Talks would have taken place just ahead of 18th anniversary of September 11 terror attacks
Topic | Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump spent Sunday at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump journeyed to the club outside Washington both days this weekend and was there Sunday after cancelling a proposed meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David. Photo: AP