Sarah Palin and her husband Todd Palin arrive at a Republican congressional fundraiser in Washington in June 2009. Photo: AP
Sarah Palin’s husband Todd Palin seeking divorce, Alaska media reports
- Court filing cites ‘incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife’
- Palin shot to fame when John McCain named her as running mate in 2008 presidential race
Topic | US Politics
