Democratic representatives Don Beyer from Virginia and Paul Tonko from New York have called on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to step down. Photo: Reuters
‘Sharpiegate’ twist: Donald Trump’s commerce secretary faces calls to resign
- US commerce secretary reportedly made threats at NOAA after agency contradicted Donald Trump’s false claim on Hurricane Dorian
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s map from a hurricane briefing on Wednesday bizarrely had a Sharpie loop expanding the path. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump shows fake Hurricane Dorian map to validate his incorrect tweet that storm threatened Alabama
- Trump points to map with black loop extending hurricane’s path
- President made baseless claim that Alabama would be affected
