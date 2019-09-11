A man vapes as he walks on Broadway in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US billionaire Michael Bloomberg pledges US$160 million to fight vaping as death toll rises to six
- Smoking alternative linked to US outbreak that has sickened hundreds and left several teenagers in induced comas
- Former New York mayor says money will be spent helping at least 20 cities and states ban flavoured tobacco and e-cigarettes
A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
