Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man vapes as he walks on Broadway in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US billionaire Michael Bloomberg pledges US$160 million to fight vaping as death toll rises to six

  • Smoking alternative linked to US outbreak that has sickened hundreds and left several teenagers in induced comas
  • Former New York mayor says money will be spent helping at least 20 cities and states ban flavoured tobacco and e-cigarettes
Topic |   Health and wellness
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:59am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man vapes as he walks on Broadway in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease

  • The outbreak, whose exact cause is still unknown, has also sickened hundreds with severe pulmonary disease and left several teens in induced comas
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:10am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.