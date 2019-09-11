Channels

US President Donald Trump was reported last year as saying that almost every Chinese student “that comes over to this country is a spy”. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Peer pressure: 60 science groups call for end to Washington’s crackdown on foreign-born researchers

  • While not naming China, groups’ letter to Trump administration officials addresses campaign that has targeted Chinese scientists in the US
  • The organisations acknowledge national security concerns but seek a ‘balanced approach that enables continued scientific collaborations’
Mark Magnier  

Updated: 4:57am, 11 Sep, 2019

Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Under pressure, US universities start the year seeking to curb foreign influence fears

  • Colleges respond to concern from lawmakers and federal agencies with measures including updated protocols for foreign visitors on campuses
  • They are becoming ‘much more cautious’ about contractual relationships with ‘foreign entities’
Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

