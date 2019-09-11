Channels

John Bolton, national security adviser, uses a mobile phone outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Why Donald Trump and John Bolton parted ways

  • The US president says he fired his national security adviser. John Bolton says he resigned. Either way, their conflict was deep – and irreconcilable
Updated: 10:17am, 11 Sep, 2019

National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters in November 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

John Bolton blindsided as Donald Trump announces on Twitter he’s fired as national security adviser

  • US president ‘disagreed strongly’ with top aide on many issues, with latest dispute arising over whether to hold secret summit at Camp David
  • Bolton says he had offered to resign on Monday, but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:32am, 11 Sep, 2019

