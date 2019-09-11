After moving in earlier this year, Oleg Smolenkov said he looked forward to tending the house’s ample lawn and gardens, a neighbour said. Photo: AFP
Suspected Russian CIA asset hid with family in plain sight in suburbs near Washington after disappearing on holiday in 2017
- A spy story gripping Washington takes surprise twist after Russian newspaper names ex-Russian official who went missing while on holiday two years ago
- He is now reported to be living in a large house in Stafford, Virginia, just south of the US capital
US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US extracted top spy from Russia ‘because Donald Trump couldn’t be trusted with information after meeting Russians’
- Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
- Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
