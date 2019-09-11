Justin Trudeau on Wednesday will officially kick off what is set to be a gruelling campaign for a second term as he takes on surging rivals in Canada’s October 21 national elections. Photo: Reuters
Canada election 2019: PM Justin Trudeau faces tight race as campaign begins
- Polls suggest the opposition Conservative party with its untested leader, Andrew Scheer, is close to Justin Trudeau’s Liberals
Topic | Canada
Justin Trudeau on Wednesday will officially kick off what is set to be a gruelling campaign for a second term as he takes on surging rivals in Canada’s October 21 national elections. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in July. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Justin Trudeau extremely concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful
- Prime minister says Ottawa is focused on protecting Canada’s interests in Hong Kong, which is home to around 300,000 Canadian citizens
- US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warns Beijing that any violent crackdown on protests in the city would be ‘completely unacceptable’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in July. Photo: Reuters