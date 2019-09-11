Channels

A man stands among the rubble after the collapse of the first World Trade Centre Tower in New York City on September 11, 2001. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

America vows to never forget 9/11 attacks, 18 years on

  • The nation is still grappling with the aftermath of September 11, 2001, with the effects visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:06pm, 11 Sep, 2019

A man stands among the rubble after the collapse of the first World Trade Centre Tower in New York City on September 11, 2001. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media has been increasingly vocal in condemning the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: SCMP
Diplomacy

China Daily newspaper criticised over claim Hong Kong protesters are planning 9/11 terror attack

  • State-run newspaper’s Hong Kong edition made claim in Facebook post illustrated with photograph of attack on New York in 2001
  • English language outlet said ‘anti-government’ fanatics had been threatening to kill people if their demands were not met
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 5:17am, 11 Sep, 2019

Chinese state media has been increasingly vocal in condemning the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: SCMP
