Boeing 737 MAX planes parked near Boeing Field in Seattle. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Grounded 737 MAX could be ‘phased’ back into service by regulators, Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells investors

  • The aircraft has been grounded since mid-March after deadly crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines planes
Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:28am, 12 Sep, 2019

A number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked near Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, last month. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US, Europe increasingly divided over return of controversial Boeing 737 MAX, aviation industry leaders warn

  • The aircraft was grounded after being involved in two deadly crashes in the space of five months
  • It has since been the subject of investigations by both American and European regulators
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:36am, 6 Sep, 2019

A number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked near Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, last month. Photo: AFP
