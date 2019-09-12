A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
Vaping crackdown: Trump administration announces plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes in the US
- Move comes after data has shown that flavoured vaping products have drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction
Topic | Donald Trump
A man blows smoke from an electronic cigarettes as he takes part in a vaping trick competition during VapeCon in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: AFP
Vaping turns deadly: the mystery illness that’s causing alarm in America
- Many patients report using vaping products that contain cannabinoid products, such as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the high
Topic | Health and wellness
