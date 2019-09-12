Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Vaping crackdown: Trump administration announces plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes in the US

  • Move comes after data has shown that flavoured vaping products have drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:48am, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man blows smoke from an electronic cigarettes as he takes part in a vaping trick competition during VapeCon in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Vaping turns deadly: the mystery illness that’s causing alarm in America

  • Many patients report using vaping products that contain cannabinoid products, such as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the high
Topic |   Health and wellness
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:54pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man blows smoke from an electronic cigarettes as he takes part in a vaping trick competition during VapeCon in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.