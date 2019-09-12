Channels

Debris lies around a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Treasure Cay on Abaco island, Bahamas. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hurricane Dorian aftermath: at least 2,500 people registered as missing in the Bahamas as oil spill spreads to drinking water supply

  • Officials warned that Bahamians are still in the peak of hurricane season, and they should expect more heavy rainfall and winds
Topic |   Extreme weather
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:12am, 12 Sep, 2019

Debris lies around a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Treasure Cay on Abaco island, Bahamas. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump brandishes a doctored weather map showing an out-of-date forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump refuses to let go of false claim that Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Alabama

  • The strange tale began when Trump tweeted on Sunday that Alabama was among the states facing damage from the still approaching hurricane
  • On Friday, as survivors of the storm in the Bahamas and other places were trying to rebuild their lives, he once more took to Twitter to argue his case
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:44pm, 7 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump brandishes a doctored weather map showing an out-of-date forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
