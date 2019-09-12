Debris lies around a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Treasure Cay on Abaco island, Bahamas. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian aftermath: at least 2,500 people registered as missing in the Bahamas as oil spill spreads to drinking water supply
- Officials warned that Bahamians are still in the peak of hurricane season, and they should expect more heavy rainfall and winds
Topic | Extreme weather
US President Donald Trump brandishes a doctored weather map showing an out-of-date forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump refuses to let go of false claim that Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Alabama
- The strange tale began when Trump tweeted on Sunday that Alabama was among the states facing damage from the still approaching hurricane
- On Friday, as survivors of the storm in the Bahamas and other places were trying to rebuild their lives, he once more took to Twitter to argue his case
Topic | Donald Trump
