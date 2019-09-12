US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump delays tariff rate hike to avoid escalating trade tension on China’s National Day
- New 30 per cent tariff rate on US$250 billion worth of imports from China moved from October 1 to October 15
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
China seeking moral high ground against Donald Trump with WTO complaint over latest US tariffs, analysts say
- Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation after Washington imposed the first batch of new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports
- It is unlikely to solve the dispute, but Beijing is showcasing its support for multilateralism compared to unilateralism, analyst said
