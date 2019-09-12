The US Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
US Supreme Court allows Trump’s sweeping asylum restrictions to take effect
- Move will effectively prevent most Central American migrants from being able to apply for asylum at the US border
Topic | Donald Trump
A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
Vaping crackdown: Trump administration announces plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes in the US
- Move comes after data has shown that flavoured vaping products have drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction
