The US Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

US Supreme Court allows Trump’s sweeping asylum restrictions to take effect

  • Move will effectively prevent most Central American migrants from being able to apply for asylum at the US border
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:53am, 12 Sep, 2019

The US Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Vaping crackdown: Trump administration announces plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes in the US

  • Move comes after data has shown that flavoured vaping products have drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:48am, 12 Sep, 2019

A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
