Steve Biegun, special representative to North Korea, pictured with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was being considered for the role. Photo: AFP
Meet the motley crew Donald Trump is eyeing to replace John Bolton
- Some names Trump has floated. Others are quietly fanning the speculation themselves. Some, predictably, often go on Fox News
Topic | POLITICO
Steve Biegun, special representative to North Korea, pictured with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was being considered for the role. Photo: AFP
John Bolton, national security adviser, uses a mobile phone outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Donald Trump and John Bolton parted ways
- The US president says he fired his national security adviser. John Bolton says he resigned. Either way, their conflict was deep – and irreconcilable
Topic | POLITICO
John Bolton, national security adviser, uses a mobile phone outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg