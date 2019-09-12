Channels

Steve Biegun, special representative to North Korea, pictured with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was being considered for the role. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Meet the motley crew Donald Trump is eyeing to replace John Bolton

  • Some names Trump has floated. Others are quietly fanning the speculation themselves. Some, predictably, often go on Fox News
Updated: 10:49am, 12 Sep, 2019

Steve Biegun, special representative to North Korea, pictured with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was being considered for the role. Photo: AFP
John Bolton, national security adviser, uses a mobile phone outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Why Donald Trump and John Bolton parted ways

  • The US president says he fired his national security adviser. John Bolton says he resigned. Either way, their conflict was deep – and irreconcilable
Updated: 11:18am, 11 Sep, 2019

John Bolton, national security adviser, uses a mobile phone outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
