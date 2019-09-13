US President Donald Trump listens as his national security adviser John Bolton speaks during a presidential memorandum signing in the Oval Office in February. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump claims John Bolton was ‘holding me back’ on Venezuela and Cuba
- US president tweets that his views on Venezuela and Cuba were ‘far stronger’ than those of former national security adviser
- Despite mocking Bolton as ‘Mr Tough Guy’, Trump asserts that aide sometimes thought ‘it was too tough what we were doing’
Steve Biegun, special representative to North Korea, pictured with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was being considered for the role. Photo: AFP
Meet the motley crew Donald Trump is eyeing to replace John Bolton
- Some names Trump has floated. Others are quietly fanning the speculation themselves. Some, predictably, often go on Fox News
