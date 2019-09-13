Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP
Democratic front runners Biden, Sanders and Warren finally square off in primary debate
- The candidates made an effort to praise the legacy of Barack Obama, after facing criticism for attacking his policies on health care and immigration
- First two debates were contentious but the candidates this time tried to emphasise their areas of agreement
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump with (from left) son Eric Trump, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr ahead of a press conference at Trump Tower in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and family building ‘dynasty that will last for decades’, campaign manager Brad Parscale says
- Remarks at Republican convention prompt speculation over whether president’s children will seek public office
- Ivanka Trump is a senior White House adviser, while Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have active roles in father’s 2020 re-election campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump with (from left) son Eric Trump, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr ahead of a press conference at Trump Tower in January 2017. Photo: Reuters