The hacker groups are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US sanctions North Korean hackers behind WannaCry, Sony cyberattacks

  • The Treasury Department said Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel were behind major thefts from financial institutions
  • Washington said the attacks have been used to fund illicit weapon and missile programmes by Pyongyang
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:41pm, 13 Sep, 2019

The hacker groups are controlled by North Korea's primary intelligence bureau. Photo: Reuters
A British man is suspected of selling stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency. Photo: Reuters
UK teen accused of hacking music stars, selling unreleased songs for cryptocurrency

  • The 19-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich in eastern England as part of a US-led investigation
  • Police said they had used information received from IFPI, the body representing the global recording industry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:52pm, 13 Sep, 2019

A British man is suspected of selling stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency. Photo: Reuters
