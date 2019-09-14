US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in Biarritz, France, in August. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump explains his distinctive orange hue: it’s the light bulbs
- In rambling speech to Republican lawmakers, US president takes aim at energy-efficient bulbs, saying ‘the light is the worst’
- Trump has recently been criticised for plans to weaken regulation against environmentally friendly light bulbs
Democratic representatives Don Beyer from Virginia and Paul Tonko from New York have called on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to step down. Photo: Reuters
‘Sharpiegate’ twist: Donald Trump’s commerce secretary faces calls to resign
- US commerce secretary reportedly made threats at NOAA after agency contradicted Donald Trump’s false claim on Hurricane Dorian
