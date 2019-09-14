Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in Biarritz, France, in August. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump explains his distinctive orange hue: it’s the light bulbs

  • In rambling speech to Republican lawmakers, US president takes aim at energy-efficient bulbs, saying ‘the light is the worst’
  • Trump has recently been criticised for plans to weaken regulation against environmentally friendly light bulbs
Topic |   Donald Trump
Updated: 1:12am, 14 Sep, 2019

Democratic representatives Don Beyer from Virginia and Paul Tonko from New York have called on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to step down. Photo: Reuters
‘Sharpiegate’ twist: Donald Trump’s commerce secretary faces calls to resign

  • US commerce secretary reportedly made threats at NOAA after agency contradicted Donald Trump’s false claim on Hurricane Dorian
Topic |   Donald Trump
Updated: 9:43pm, 10 Sep, 2019

