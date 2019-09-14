An undated handout photo of Eddie Money, who died on Friday at age 70. Photo: Kevin Foley via Reuters
Eddie Money, singer of Two Tickets to Paradise, dead at 70
- Rock musician, whose hits were part of the soundtrack of the late 1970s and early 1980s, announced last month that he had oesophageal cancer
- After release of his debut album in 1977, Money went on to sell 28 million records
Topic | Fame and celebrity
