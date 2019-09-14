The first photograph of a black hole and its fiery halo, released by Event Horizon Telescope astronomers in April. Photo: European Southern Observatory via AFP
Supermassive black hole at centre of our galaxy is getting hungrier, say scientists
- Astronomers monitoring Sagittarius A* say it appears to have consumed nearby matter at unprecedented rate in past year
- Team analysed more than 13,000 observations of the black hole from 133 nights since 2003
Topic | Space
The first photograph of a black hole and its fiery halo, released by Event Horizon Telescope astronomers in April. Photo: European Southern Observatory via AFP