Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by husband William H. Macy, makes her way to the courthouse entrance in Boston on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman jailed for 14 days over US college admissions scam

  • Actress was first of 34 parents in case to be sentenced, and was also given a US$30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release
  • Huffman paid US$15,000 to rig daughter’s SAT scores
Topic |   US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:25am, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by husband William H. Macy, makes her way to the courthouse entrance in Boston on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.