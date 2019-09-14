Channels

A building on the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2018. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

After ‘deafening silence’, Harvard opens review of Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to university

  • Institution received US$9 million from accused sex trafficker over the years
  • Harvard president says funds provided by Epstein still in use at school
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:20am, 14 Sep, 2019

MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

MIT lab director Joi Ito resigns amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein donations

  • School president orders independent investigation into lab’s ties to financier, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges
  • Lab said to have tried to conceal extent of fundraising links to Epstein
Topic |   Education
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:05pm, 8 Sep, 2019

