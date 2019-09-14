A building on the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2018. Photo: AFP
After ‘deafening silence’, Harvard opens review of Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to university
- Institution received US$9 million from accused sex trafficker over the years
- Harvard president says funds provided by Epstein still in use at school
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A building on the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2018. Photo: AFP
MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
MIT lab director Joi Ito resigns amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein donations
- School president orders independent investigation into lab’s ties to financier, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges
- Lab said to have tried to conceal extent of fundraising links to Epstein
Topic | Education
MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters