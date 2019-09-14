Tiffany Li (right) arrives at the courthouse in Redwood City, California, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Murder trial of Chinese-born heiress Tiffany Li hits major snag after key witness jailed
- Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat are charged with killing Keith Green, the father of Li’s children
- Real estate heiress, whose family made millions from Chinese construction projects, has been free on US$35 million bail
