A Royal Canadian Mounted Police crest is seen on a uniform at the RCMP “D” Division Headquarters in Winnipeg in June. Photo: Reuters
Top Canadian intelligence official and East Asia expert Cameron Ortis arrested on spying charges
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police fear he stole ‘large quantities of information, which could compromise an untold number of investigations’
- Ortis is a specialist in East Asia, critical infrastructure and online ‘bots’
Topic | Canada
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police crest is seen on a uniform at the RCMP “D” Division Headquarters in Winnipeg in June. Photo: Reuters
HMCS Ottawa, a frigate from the Royal Canadian Navy, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa said. Photo: AFP
Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait for second time in three months
- Disputed waterway was chosen as it was the ‘most direct route between UN Security Council sanctions monitoring activities in Northeast Asia and engagements in Southeast Asia’, Ottawa says
- Royal Canadian Navy ‘does not conduct so-called freedom of navigation operations aimed at challenging the territorial claims of other nations’, it says
Topic | South China Sea
HMCS Ottawa, a frigate from the Royal Canadian Navy, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa said. Photo: AFP