US President Donald Trump. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump vets candidates to replace fired national security adviser John Bolton

  • The list includes names backed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice-President Mike Pence
  • Trump’s top hostage negotiator, three colleagues close to Pompeo, and Pence’s national security adviser are some of the candidates being considered, sources said
Updated: 2:30pm, 14 Sep, 2019

John Bolton was a prominent China hawk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Beijing won’t get too excited about John Bolton’s sudden White House exit

  • Departure of national security adviser after clashing with Donald Trump is seen as unlikely to herald a major shift in US policy towards China
  • US president said he ‘disagreed strongly’ with many of Bolton’s suggestions
Catherine Wong  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 11:44pm, 11 Sep, 2019

