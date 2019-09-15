US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands. Photo: Reuters
Trump discusses ‘mutual defence’ treaty with Benjamin Netanyahu three days before crucial Israeli elections
- US president tweeted that proposed agreement would ‘further anchor the tremendous alliance’ between the two countries
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the news media in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
‘We’ll see what happens’, Trump says about possible easing of Iran sanctions
- US president also said that he believes Iran is open to a deal regarding its nuclear programme
