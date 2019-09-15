Mos Antenor, 42, drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama. Photo: AP Photo
Tropical Storm Humberto dumps rain on already hurricane-hit Bahamas
- Still recovering from Hurriance Dorian, strong winds and heavy rain battered the Bahamas on Saturday
Topic | Extreme weather
The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, seen on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas. Photo: AP
Bahamas to face second whammy as Tropical Storm Humberto threatens to land two weeks after Hurricane Dorian
- Humberto is likely to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to parts of northwestern Bahamas at the weekend, the US weather service said
- The Bahamas was recently devastated by Hurricane Dorian, which has left about 13,000 houses destroyed or damaged and killed dozens of people
Topic | Americas
