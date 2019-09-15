Supporters of Julian Castro gather near the site of the Democratic presidential primary debates in Houston. Photo: AP
Will Texas, long a Republican stronghold, be won by Democrats in 2020?
- The state has long eluded Democrats, but significant gains in the 2018 midterms and a series of Republican congressional retirements have raised hopes for change
US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Photo: AFP
Democratic front runners Biden, Sanders and Warren finally square off in primary debate
- The candidates made an effort to praise the legacy of Barack Obama, after facing criticism for attacking his policies on health care and immigration
- First two debates were contentious but the candidates this time tried to emphasise their areas of agreement
