Elizabeth Warren's website lists specific policies for 43 topics, from gun violence and social security to the electoral college and family farmers. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Could Democrat Elizabeth Warren beat Donald Trump in 2020 race that will no doubt turn nasty?

  • The Democrat has stood out in the presidential race for her extraordinary focus on detailed plans to address the nation’s most pressing issues
  • She has so far largely avoided directly attacking Donald Trump
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:04pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Elizabeth Warren’s website lists specific policies for 43 topics, from gun violence and social security to the electoral college and family farmers. Photo: AP
Supporters of Julian Castro gather near the site of the Democratic presidential primary debates in Houston. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Will Texas, long a Republican stronghold, be won by Democrats in 2020?

  • The state has long eluded Democrats, but significant gains in the 2018 midterms and a series of Republican congressional retirements have raised hopes for change
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:28pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Supporters of Julian Castro gather near the site of the Democratic presidential primary debates in Houston. Photo: AP
