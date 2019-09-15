A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters
American vapers seek relief from nicotine addiction in – wait for it – cigarettes
- Many e-cigarette users say vaping was the only thing that helped them quit cigarettes, but are now turning back to old ways in a bid to lower their nicotine intake and ultimately get off their vapes
- The trend flies in the face of the e-cigarette industry’s PR pitch that vaping helps people quit cigarettes, on which the science is mixed
Topic | Smoking
A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters
A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP
Vaping ban: Donald Trump goes to war on flavoured e-cigarettes
- Move comes after data has shown that flavoured vaping products have drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction
Topic | Donald Trump
A patron exhales vapour from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Photo: AP