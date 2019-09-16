American flags wave outside the General Motors world headquarters building in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: AFP
‘This is our last resort’: 48,000 General Motors workers to go on nationwide strike for first time in 12 years
- Union has been fighting to stop GM from closing auto assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan and arguing workers deserve higher pay after years of record profits
