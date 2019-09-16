Channels

A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

New York declares ‘emergency’ ban on flavoured e-cigarettes after vaping linked to several deaths

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo says ‘vaping is very dangerous’ and ‘addicting millions of young people’ at a news conference to announce radical move
Topic |   Smoking
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:17am, 16 Sep, 2019

A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

American vapers seek relief from nicotine addiction in – wait for it – cigarettes

  • Many e-cigarette users say vaping was the only thing that helped them quit cigarettes, but are now turning back to old ways in a bid to lower their nicotine intake and ultimately get off their vapes
  • The trend flies in the face of the e-cigarette industry’s PR pitch that vaping helps people quit cigarettes, on which the science is mixed
Topic |   Smoking
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:41pm, 15 Sep, 2019

A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters
