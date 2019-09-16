A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
New York declares ‘emergency’ ban on flavoured e-cigarettes after vaping linked to several deaths
- Governor Andrew Cuomo says ‘vaping is very dangerous’ and ‘addicting millions of young people’ at a news conference to announce radical move
Topic | Smoking
A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo
A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters
American vapers seek relief from nicotine addiction in – wait for it – cigarettes
- Many e-cigarette users say vaping was the only thing that helped them quit cigarettes, but are now turning back to old ways in a bid to lower their nicotine intake and ultimately get off their vapes
- The trend flies in the face of the e-cigarette industry’s PR pitch that vaping helps people quit cigarettes, on which the science is mixed
Topic | Smoking
A vape shop worker organises electronic smoking products in New Jersey. Photo: Reuters