US gun control laws must include background checks, opposition politicians tell President Donald Trump
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement on Sunday to call for increased scrutiny of firearms buyers
Congressional Democratic leaders warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that any proposal on gun control must include a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases – or else risk no legislation at all.
In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they spoke Sunday morning with Trump, who planned to announce as soon as this week what measures he supported.
Pelosi and Schumer said they made clear that any proposal lacking the House legislation “will not get the job done” by leaving dangerous loopholes.
“We know that to save as many lives as possible, the Senate must pass this bill and the president must sign it,” they said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has declined to hold a vote on the bill, which was approved by the Democratic-controlled House in February. He says it’s not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.
The bill would expand background checks to cover private sales such as one that allowed a Texas shooting suspect to purchase his weapon before killing seven people last month.
Trump and White House aides have discussed a number of gun-control measures with members of Congress, including steps to go after fraudulent buyers, notify state and local law enforcement when a potential buyer fails a background check, issue state-level emergency risk protection orders, boost mental health assistance and speed up executions for those found guilty of committing mass shootings.
Pelosi and Schumer said they promised Trump that if he endorses the House legislation on background checks and gets McConnell to act on it, they would join the president “for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden.” Their call with Trump, which took place soon after 11am, lasted about 10 minutes, according to a Democratic aide.
“We will not stop until these bills are passed and our children’s lives are safe,” the Democratic leaders said.
After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress has struggled to reach agreement on legislation to curb gun violence as Trump pledged to protect the Second Amendment and wavered on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.
But while the president has waffled publicly on expanded background checks, he has directed his staff to continue to work with lawmakers – including Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Joe Manchin of West Virginia – to try to hash out an agreement he can support.
Donald Trump says Texas gunman Seth Ator ‘a very sick person’, but dismisses need for stringent background checks
- After the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Donald Trump initially indicated a willingness to support more stringent background checks on gun buyers
- He has since seemed to more closely align himself with the gun lobby
Gunman Seth Aaron Ator, a 36-year-old from Odessa, Texas, killed eight and wounded 21 more after fleeing a traffic stop on Saturday. His motives remain unclear.
State police attempted to stop Ator on Saturday for a traffic violation, when he opened fire. They say he went on more than 16km shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.
He shot more than 20 people with an “AR-type weapon” before being killed by officers outside a cinema.
Trump called him “a very sick person”.
Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House after returning to Washington from Camp David. The president said he would be working with Democrats and Republicans on gun legislation when Congress returns this month.
“I think Congress has got a lot of thinking to do frankly. They’ve been doing a lot of work,” Trump said. “I think you’re going to see some interesting things coming along.”
Earlier this year, the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives passed a bill that calls for background checks on every gun purchase, including sales at gun shows, which are currently exempted.
But the measure has failed to receive a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Trump said at the White House that “for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it”.
Last month, a gunman killed 22 people and wounded another 24 in El Paso, Texas, while another assailant killed nine and injured 27 in Dayton, Ohio.
After the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Trump initially indicated a willingness to support more stringent background checks on gun buyers, but has since seemed to more closely align himself with the gun lobby, which opposes any increased restrictions.
Julian Castro, the former US housing secretary and Democratic presidential candidate, said that Trump “had gone back on his word” regarding background check legislation.
Castro is a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas.
Trump has suggested that he would support efforts to encourage states to adopt “red flag” laws, which give family members and police the power to obtain a court order from a judge to confiscate firearms from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, told reporters in Texas on Sunday that he would continue to work to end gun violence and that the latest incident required new approaches.
“We need solutions that will keep guns out of the hands of criminals, like the killer here in Odessa, while also ensuring that we safeguard Second Amendment rights. And we must do it fast,” Abbott said.
New laws passed by the state legislature that eased restrictions on guns took effect in Texas on Sunday, including those that allow firearms in churches and more armed marshals in schools.
Additional reporting by Associated Press