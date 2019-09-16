“We know that to save as many lives as possible, the Senate must pass this bill and the president must sign it,” they said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has declined to hold a vote on the bill, which was approved by the Democratic-controlled House in February. He says it’s not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.

Advertisement The bill would expand background checks to cover private sales such as one that allowed a Texas shooting suspect to purchase his weapon before killing seven people last month.

Trump and White House aides have discussed a number of gun-control measures with members of Congress, including steps to go after fraudulent buyers, notify state and local law enforcement when a potential buyer fails a background check, issue state-level emergency risk protection orders, boost mental health assistance and speed up executions for those found guilty of committing mass shootings.

Pelosi and Schumer said they promised Trump that if he endorses the House legislation on background checks and gets McConnell to act on it, they would join the president “for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden.” Their call with Trump, which took place soon after 11am, lasted about 10 minutes, according to a Democratic aide.

Gun owners and second amendment advocates gather at the Ohio State House to protest gun control legislation. Photo: AFP

“We will not stop until these bills are passed and our children’s lives are safe,” the Democratic leaders said.

After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress has struggled to reach agreement on legislation to curb gun violence as Trump pledged to protect the Second Amendment and wavered on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.