President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore. Photo: Reuters
Trump authorises release of oil from US reserves after drone attack on two Saudi Arabian production facilities
- Move comes after a drone attack on Saturday at two facilities operated by Saudi state oil giant Aramco and drastically reduced Saudi’s oil production capabilities
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A satellite image from Planet Labs shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Saudi oil output halved as US blames Iran for ‘unprecedented’ drone attack on major facilities
- Donald Trump speaks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and offers ‘his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-defence’
- Drone strike was biggest attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure since first Gulf war
