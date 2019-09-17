Channels

Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s intelligence unit, is shown in a court sketch from his hearing in Ottawa on Friday. Image: Lauren Foster-MacLeod via Reuters
United States & Canada

Arrested Canadian intelligence official Cameron Ortis had access to allies’ secrets, head of police agency says

  • ‘Unsettling’ charges faced by director general of RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre leave many in police agency shaken
  • Ortis worked in operations research and national security criminal investigations, and had access to information from Canada’s international partners
Topic |   Canada
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 3:18am, 17 Sep, 2019

Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, is shown in a court sketch from his hearing in Ottawa on Friday. Image: Lauren Foster-MacLeod via Reuters
Canada’s police agency has alleged a top security official tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Top Canadian intelligence official and East Asia expert Cameron Ortis arrested on spying charges

  • Royal Canadian Mounted Police fear he stole ‘large quantities of information, which could compromise an untold number of investigations’
  • Ortis is a specialist in East Asia, critical infrastructure and online ‘bots’
Topic |   Canada
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Updated: 9:47pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Canada’s police agency has alleged a top security official tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity. Photo: Reuters
