Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s intelligence unit, is shown in a court sketch from his hearing in Ottawa on Friday. Image: Lauren Foster-MacLeod via Reuters
Arrested Canadian intelligence official Cameron Ortis had access to allies’ secrets, head of police agency says
- ‘Unsettling’ charges faced by director general of RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre leave many in police agency shaken
- Ortis worked in operations research and national security criminal investigations, and had access to information from Canada’s international partners
Canada’s police agency has alleged a top security official tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity. Photo: Reuters
Top Canadian intelligence official and East Asia expert Cameron Ortis arrested on spying charges
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police fear he stole ‘large quantities of information, which could compromise an untold number of investigations’
- Ortis is a specialist in East Asia, critical infrastructure and online ‘bots’
