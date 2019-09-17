Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks and answers questions from the audience during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, in April. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP
Asian-Americans bristle at stereotypes as Andrew Yang says he ‘knows a lot of doctors’
- Some feel presidential candidate is reinforcing model-minority myth with remarks during third Democratic debate
- Yang, son of Taiwanese immigrants, has also made comments on campaign trail playing to stereotype of studious, math-loving Asian-Americans
US Presidential Election 2020
Books and Literature
