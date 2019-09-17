Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks and answers questions from the audience during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, in April. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP
United States & Canada

Asian-Americans bristle at stereotypes as Andrew Yang says he ‘knows a lot of doctors’

  • Some feel presidential candidate is reinforcing model-minority myth with remarks during third Democratic debate
  • Yang, son of Taiwanese immigrants, has also made comments on campaign trail playing to stereotype of studious, math-loving Asian-Americans
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 4:39am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks and answers questions from the audience during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, in April. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
George Takei writes about his family’s years in an internment camp in They Called Us Enemy. Photo: AP
Arts & Culture

‘How I learned dark meant ugly’: Asian-Americans’ graphic memoirs about race relations in US

  • George Takei – Sulu from Star Trek – recounts in stunning fashion his early years in an internment camp for Americans of Japanese descent in World War II
  • Mira Jacob, an Indian-American novelist, vividly illustrates the contradictions of race in a book structured as a conversation with her young biracial son
Topic |   Books and Literature
Susan Blumberg-Kason

Susan Blumberg-Kason  

Updated: 7:03am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

George Takei writes about his family’s years in an internment camp in They Called Us Enemy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.