Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shane Gillis (right) was originally hired along with Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Photo: NBC
United States & Canada

Saturday Night Live fires comic Shane Gillis after outcry over anti-Chinese slurs

  • Spokesperson says language used by comedian was ‘offensive, hurtful and unacceptable’ and apologises for vetting process being ‘not up to our standard’
  • In 2018 podcast, Gillis mocked Chinese accents and made racist references to Chinatown
Topic |   Racism
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:35am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shane Gillis (right) was originally hired along with Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Photo: NBC
READ FULL ARTICLE
(L-R) Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis. Photo: NBC
United States & Canada

New ‘Saturday Night Live’ hire Shane Gillis uses anti-Chinese slur in resurfaced video

  • In the YouTube clip, Gillis used a derogatory word for Chinese people when he marvelled that a city allowed the building of predominantly Chinese architecture
  • The show has taken heat over the years for lack of ethnic diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:24am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R) Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis. Photo: NBC
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.