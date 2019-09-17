Shane Gillis (right) was originally hired along with Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Photo: NBC
Saturday Night Live fires comic Shane Gillis after outcry over anti-Chinese slurs
- Spokesperson says language used by comedian was ‘offensive, hurtful and unacceptable’ and apologises for vetting process being ‘not up to our standard’
- In 2018 podcast, Gillis mocked Chinese accents and made racist references to Chinatown
(L-R) Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis. Photo: NBC
New ‘Saturday Night Live’ hire Shane Gillis uses anti-Chinese slur in resurfaced video
- In the YouTube clip, Gillis used a derogatory word for Chinese people when he marvelled that a city allowed the building of predominantly Chinese architecture
- The show has taken heat over the years for lack of ethnic diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members
