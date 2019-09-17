US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs the White House on Monday for a rally in New Mexico. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s tax returns subpoenaed by New York prosecutors
- Manhattan district attorney’s office seeking last eight years of state and federal tax documents for US president and Trump Organisation
- Asked about subpoena, Trump says ‘I don’t know anything about it’
Topic | Donald Trump
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against US President Donald Trump outside federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Banks refuse to tell court if they have Donald Trump’s tax returns as US president fights to shield financial records from Democrats
- Trump’s opponent want ‘every debit card swipe’ in subpoenas meant to harass president, lawyer says
