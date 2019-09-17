Channels

US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs the White House on Monday for a rally in New Mexico. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s tax returns subpoenaed by New York prosecutors

  • Manhattan district attorney’s office seeking last eight years of state and federal tax documents for US president and Trump Organisation
  • Asked about subpoena, Trump says ‘I don’t know anything about it’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:18am, 17 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs the White House on Monday for a rally in New Mexico. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against US President Donald Trump outside federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Banks refuse to tell court if they have Donald Trump’s tax returns as US president fights to shield financial records from Democrats

  • Trump’s opponent want ‘every debit card swipe’ in subpoenas meant to harass president, lawyer says
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:20am, 24 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against US President Donald Trump outside federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
