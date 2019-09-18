Channels

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his new memoir with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US sues whistle-blower Edward Snowden over new memoir

  • Justice Department seeks ‘recover all proceeds’ from book, which was released on Tuesday
  • Former National Security Agency contractor alleged to have violated non-disclosure agreements by not letting government review book before publication
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:24am, 18 Sep, 2019

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his new memoir with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of ‘Improving the protection of whistle-blowers’, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France, earlier this year. File photo: AFP
Europe

Wanted: a new German or French home for Edward Snowden, who never chose Russia

  • Edward Snowden, about to publish his memoirs ‘Permanent Record’, has been living in Russia since 2013
  • He has been publicly lobbying the French and German governments to grant him asylum
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Erik Kirschbaum

Erik Kirschbaum  

Updated: 4:36pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of ‘Improving the protection of whistle-blowers’, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France, earlier this year. File photo: AFP
