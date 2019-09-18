Xiaoning Sui is accused of paying US$400,000 to get her son into the University of California, Los Angeles, as a fake soccer recruit. Photo: AP
Canadian mother Xiaoning Sui arrested in Spain, accused of paying US$400,000 to have son admitted to UCLA as fake soccer player
- Sui paid US$400,000 to have son admitted to UCLA as a recruited soccer player, despite him not having played the sport competitively, according to indictment
- Sui is the 35th parent to be charged in the college admissions scandal
Topic | US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by husband William H. Macy, makes her way to the courthouse entrance in Boston on Friday. Photo: AFP
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman jailed for 14 days over US college admissions scam
- Actress was first of 34 parents in case to be sentenced, and was also given a US$30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release
- Huffman paid US$15,000 to rig daughter’s SAT scores
