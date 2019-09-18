Channels

A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, after a mass shooting in March. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Facebook teams up with London police to spot live streams of terror attacks, such as Christchurch shooting

  • Crime fighters will train software to more quickly spot and filter violent imagery shared by ‘dangerous’ groups or individuals
  • Online platforms faced heavy criticism for failing to quickly detect and take down New Zealand gunman’s footage of his attacks in March
Topic |   Facebook
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46am, 18 Sep, 2019

Norwegian suspect Philip Manshaus makes a Nazi salute as he appears at the Oslo District Court in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Norway mosque shooter Philip Manshaus killed stepsister over her ‘Chinese origin’, police say

  • Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, who was adopted by Manshaus’ father’s girlfriend, was shot three times in head and once in chest
  • Her body was found at home after Manshaus was arrested for opening fire in Oslo mosque in August
Topic |   Racism
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08am, 18 Sep, 2019

