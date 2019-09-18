Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, in a court sketch. Photo: Reuters
‘Potentially devastating’: Canada’s spies fear worst after theft of classified information by RCMP official Cameron Ortis
- Top Canadian police official charged with leaking secrets had access to highly sensitive domestic and foreign intelligence
- Information that led to arrest came up during an investigation into a Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry phones to criminals worldwide
Arrested Canadian intelligence official Cameron Ortis had access to allies’ secrets, head of police agency says
- ‘Unsettling’ charges faced by director general of RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre leave many in police agency shaken
- Ortis worked in operations research and national security criminal investigations, and had access to information from Canada’s international partners
