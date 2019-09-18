Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The new study reveals the extent of sexual abuse and harassment in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
United States & Canada

One in 16 US women’s first sexual experience was forced, new study finds

  • The new analysis showed that physical force or coercion was part of more than 3.3 million women’s first experience of sexual intercourse in the US
  • The average age of the victims was 15.6 years old, while the average age of the men who forced those encounters was 27
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:24pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new study reveals the extent of sexual abuse and harassment in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators, numbering about 150, gathered to protest the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
East Asia

As anger mounts over Japan’s ‘outdated’ rape laws, outraged protesters take to the streets again

  • Protesters are taking to the streets for the sixth time in as many months after a man was acquitted of raping his daughter
  • The law requires the prosecution to prove there was overwhelming force or a threat, or that the victim was incapacitated
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:12pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators, numbering about 150, gathered to protest the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.