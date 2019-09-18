The new study reveals the extent of sexual abuse and harassment in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
One in 16 US women’s first sexual experience was forced, new study finds
- The new analysis showed that physical force or coercion was part of more than 3.3 million women’s first experience of sexual intercourse in the US
- The average age of the victims was 15.6 years old, while the average age of the men who forced those encounters was 27
Demonstrators, numbering about 150, gathered to protest the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
As anger mounts over Japan’s ‘outdated’ rape laws, outraged protesters take to the streets again
- Protesters are taking to the streets for the sixth time in as many months after a man was acquitted of raping his daughter
- The law requires the prosecution to prove there was overwhelming force or a threat, or that the victim was incapacitated
