A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Divided Federal Reserve cuts interest rates
- Central bank lowered rates by quarter point in move to reassure markets amid slowing growth
- Officials did not clearly indicate if another cut is in store, despite Trump calling for rates to be slashed to zero or below
US President Donald Trump with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump asks who’s the ‘bigger enemy’: Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell or Xi Jinping?
- The president indicated he was planning to take an action that would affect the dollar and the Fed
- He said the Federal Reserve ‘did nothing’ for US economy
