A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Divided Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

  • Central bank lowered rates by quarter point in move to reassure markets amid slowing growth
  • Officials did not clearly indicate if another cut is in store, despite Trump calling for rates to be slashed to zero or below
Updated: 3:19am, 19 Sep, 2019

A television screen at the New York Stock Exchange carries the news after the Federal Reserve made its interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump asks who’s the ‘bigger enemy’: Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell or Xi Jinping?

  • The president indicated he was planning to take an action that would affect the dollar and the Fed
  • He said the Federal Reserve ‘did nothing’ for US economy
Updated: 11:38pm, 23 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: AFP
