A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in April. Photo: Reuters
To counter China and Russia, US builds alliances in ‘wild, wild west’ of space
- US Space Command and Space Force seeking to ‘dominate’ what Pentagon considers the latest military domain
- Classified project aims to defend future satellite networks against attacks, top general says
The X-37B orbital test vehicle. File photo: Reuters
What is the super-secret mission of America’s X-37B space drone?
- The X-37B, a diminutive spacecraft with less than a 4.5-metre wingspan, has been the subject of intense speculation since its maiden mission in 2010
