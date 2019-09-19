Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in April. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

To counter China and Russia, US builds alliances in ‘wild, wild west’ of space

  • US Space Command and Space Force seeking to ‘dominate’ what Pentagon considers the latest military domain
  • Classified project aims to defend future satellite networks against attacks, top general says
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:55am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The X-37B orbital test vehicle. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

What is the super-secret mission of America’s X-37B space drone?

  • The X-37B, a diminutive spacecraft with less than a 4.5-metre wingspan, has been the subject of intense speculation since its maiden mission in 2010
Topic |   Space
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:33am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The X-37B orbital test vehicle. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.