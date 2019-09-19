Channels

US-based Time magazine published a photograph showing Justin Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an ‘Arabian Nights’ school gala in 2001. Photo: Time
United States & Canada

Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges

  • Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
Updated: 9:30am, 19 Sep, 2019

US-based Time magazine published a photograph showing Justin Trudeau, then 29, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened at an 'Arabian Nights' school gala in 2001. Photo: Time
A woman dressed as Zwarte Piet (Black Pete) holds a baby at a park The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: EPA
Europe

Dutch Christmas parade to replace Black Petes’ blackface with ‘sooty faces’

  • Organisers say the ‘Zwarte Piets’ who accompany ‘Sinterklaas’ in the Netherlands’ televised parade this year will have a different appearance
Updated: 7:18pm, 18 Sep, 2019

A woman dressed as Zwarte Piet (Black Pete) holds a baby at a park The Hague, The Netherlands. Photo: EPA
